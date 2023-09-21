WNS’s (WNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE WNS opened at $68.67 on Monday. WNS has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 64.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

