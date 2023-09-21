Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo México from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Grupo México from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
