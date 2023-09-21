BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCFFree Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BOPCF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.