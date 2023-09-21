BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
Shares of BOPCF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Stock Average Calculator
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.