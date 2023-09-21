BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BOPCF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

