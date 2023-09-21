Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

