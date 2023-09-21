KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Price Target Cut to $1.30 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KULR stock opened at 0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.94. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.36 and a 12-month high of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 1.01.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.05. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 305.18% and a negative net margin of 299.97%. The company had revenue of 2.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo acquired 428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.35 per share, with a total value of 149,999.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,155,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,404,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

