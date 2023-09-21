Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 75 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

