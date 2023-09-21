Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair downgraded Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.40 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234,716 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

