Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

