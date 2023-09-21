Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VERX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $294,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,614,662 shares of company stock worth $30,137,977. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth about $50,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

