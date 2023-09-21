Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $147,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

