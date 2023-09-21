TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $157,187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,380,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

