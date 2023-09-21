Mizuho Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $80.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of MTDR opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 319.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

