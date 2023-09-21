UBS Group Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.90.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $98.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

