Mizuho Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

KIM stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,989,000 after buying an additional 644,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

