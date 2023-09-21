L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $209.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $204.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.36.

NYSE:LHX opened at $174.65 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

