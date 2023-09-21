Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SU opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.