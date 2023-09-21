Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.