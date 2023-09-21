Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Christie Group stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.27) on Monday. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 167 ($2.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

