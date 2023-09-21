Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Christie Group Price Performance
Christie Group stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.27) on Monday. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 167 ($2.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.17 and a beta of 0.90.
Christie Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
