Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 13 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JLP

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.85. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.92 ($0.17).

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.