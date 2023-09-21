Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 13 ($0.16) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
