SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.59) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.03) to GBX 340 ($4.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.34) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 316.43 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

In other SSP Group news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £138,635 ($171,726.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,882,468. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

