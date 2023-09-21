AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.11 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -553.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

