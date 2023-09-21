StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 14.3% during the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.