Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FENG opened at $1.17 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.