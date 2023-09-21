Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE FENG opened at $1.17 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
