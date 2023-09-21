Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCCI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.30 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

