StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
AEMD stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
