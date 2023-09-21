StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

