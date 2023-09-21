OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

