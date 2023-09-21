Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

