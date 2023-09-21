StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ESP opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

