Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

