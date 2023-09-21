American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEL. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL opened at $53.99 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,107. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.