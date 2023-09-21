Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
