Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.