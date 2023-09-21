Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.