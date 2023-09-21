Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $26.10.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
