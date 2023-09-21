Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

