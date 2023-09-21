Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.