Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 97.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 79.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

