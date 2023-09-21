C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £121.93 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 89 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £121.93 ($151.03).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 87 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £122.67 ($151.95).

On Monday, July 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 88 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £122.32 ($151.52).

LON CCR opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,021.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £540.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 188 ($2.33).

CCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

