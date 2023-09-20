Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 188,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,888. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

