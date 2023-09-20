Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.22. 503,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 658,071 shares of company stock valued at $143,917,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

