Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after buying an additional 1,344,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 246,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.