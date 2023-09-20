Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

