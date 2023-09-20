Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.