Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $444,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,846,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,995,543. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.