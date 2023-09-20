Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 598,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.