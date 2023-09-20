Randolph Co Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VB stock opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

