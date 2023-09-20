Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 4,701 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SCHD opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

