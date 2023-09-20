Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

