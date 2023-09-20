Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 12,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.