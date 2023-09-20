Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is MGO Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 155.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.03. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

