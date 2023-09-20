The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

