Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $251.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

