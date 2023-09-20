iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.