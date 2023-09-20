Randolph Co Inc Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.06.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

